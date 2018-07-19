FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 12:56 AM / in 2 hours

Enviro group sues U.S. border agency over Mexican overflow pollution

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A California nonprofit has sued the International Boundary and Water Commission, alleging the U.S. agency is not adequately limiting the flow of sewage and other pollution runoff into the Pacific Ocean from the Tijuana River Valley.

“At its core, this case is about the dereliction of duty and wanton disregard for public health at the hands of a federal public agency,” the Surfrider Foundation said in its complaint filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JzgcmH

