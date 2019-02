The Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday sued the U.S. government for not releasing public records on why it denied protections for Pacific bluefin tuna, a sushi delicacy, under the Endangered Species Act.

In 2016, CBD petitioned the National Marine Fisheries Service to list the Pacific bluefin tuna as threatened or endangered under the ESA and to designate critical habitat concurrently with its listing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UXocUE