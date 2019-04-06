Washington tribe’s plan to resume traditional whale hunting advanced by NOAA

The Makah Tribe of Washington state took a step closer on Friday to resuming the hunting of gray whales with a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration proposal to allow the practice nearly two decades after a federal appeals court halted it.

The proposal by NOAA Fisheries would allow a waiver to the Marine Mammal Protection Act to let the tribe harvest 20 Eastern North Pacific gray whales over a 10-year period. The tribe had originally requested to harvest 20 whales every five years.

