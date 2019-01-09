Group asks for injunction on U.S. government sales of wild horses

The Animal Legal Defense Fund has asked a federal judge to block the U.S. Forest Service from selling horses removed from California’s Modoc National Forest, warning that allowing sales to proceed could lead to some animals being sold for meat.

In papers filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Tuesday, the conservation group asked for an injunction on sales of horses until the court resolves its lawsuit claiming the government’s decision to sell captured horses without limitations on their use violates the National Environmental Policy Act and National Forest Management Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QwonUd