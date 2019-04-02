Enviro groups will sue to protect sharks and manta rays from longlines, nets

Two environmental groups said on Tuesday they will sue the Trump administration for not protecting whitetip sharks and giant manta rays from being caught on longlines and nets used by U.S. fishermen in Atlantic Ocean fisheries.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife said in a statement the planned lawsuit that Earthjustice will press for them stems from their 2015 petition to the National Marine Fisheries Service to list the oceanic whitetip shark and giant manta ray under the Endangered Species Act.

