Calif. agencies hopeful PG&E will address environmental concerns in land deals

Several California environmental agencies said in court papers they believe bankrupt power producer PG&E Corp will resolve some of their concerns regarding its transactions for real estate that may have environmental issues, thereby avoiding any potential regulatory distraction from its reorganization plan.

The agencies in a filing on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said their counsel had met with counterparts for PG&E over the company’s motion for an order allowing it to buy and sell property and bring eminent domain proceedings and believe the power producer will update the motion to reflect their concerns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TYOc0Y