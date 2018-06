June 10 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP is nearing an agreement to acquire U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp for $46 a share, or about $5.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

A deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said, citing sources. on.wsj.com/2Jv41vV

