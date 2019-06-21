Enzo loses four Federal Circuit appeals on patents for gene-based diagnostic tests

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a blow to Enzo Life Sciences Inc, letting stand lower-court decisions that invalidated two of its patents for medical-testing technologies that use modified building blocks of DNA to detect and reveal disease and genetic defects.

In a sealed opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed 2017 rulings for Roche Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories and several subsidiaries and related companies, in lawsuits that Enzo had filed in federal court in Delaware 2012 and 2013.

