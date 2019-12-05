FDA declines to approve Enzyvant's regenerative tissue therapy

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Privately held drug developer Enzyvant said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its regenerative tissue therapy for a rare immunodeficiency disorder and raised concerns about its manufacturing.

The company was hoping to win approval for its first therapy, RVT-802, to treat congenital athymia, a disorder affecting babies born without a small gland in the chest called thymus, which produces T-cells needed to regulate the immune system.

If approved, the treatment would have been the first product to win an FDA nod under the agency’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, granted to drug developers making regenerative therapies for conditions without a cure.