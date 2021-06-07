EOG Resources names insider Yacob as CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc said on Monday President Ezra Yacob would succeed William Thomas as chief executive officer of the company, effective October.

Thomas, CEO since 2014, would become non-executive chairman of the board after retirement as part of the succession plan, the company said.

Yacob, a company veteran of 16 years, has previously served as executive vice president, exploration and production.

Lloyd Helms, the chief operating officer who has over 40 years of service with EOG, will take over Yacob’s role, the company said.