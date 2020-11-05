EOG posts quarterly loss as virus kills oil demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss compared to a profit a year earlier, as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered demand for fuel and dented crude prices.

The Houston-based company reported a net loss of $42 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $615 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.