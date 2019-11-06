EOG Resources adjusted profit falls on lower crude, natgas prices

Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources Inc reported a 35.6% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as weaker crude and natural gas prices offset higher production.

Excluding items, profit fell to $654 million, or $1.13 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

The Houston-based company’s production rose to 76.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 68.9 million boepd. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)