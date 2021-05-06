EOG Resources first-quarter profit surges as crude prices rebound

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter adjusted profit more than doubled from the previous three months, driven by higher crude prices as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and easing travel curbs boosted fuel demand.

The Houston-based company’s adjusted net income was $946 million, or $1.62 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $411 million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)