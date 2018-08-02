EOG Resources reports slight 2Q profit miss

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc on Thursday reported a slight profit miss, earning $1.20 per share during the second quarter versus analysts’ expectations of $1.23 per share.

The company also said it expanded its estimated resource potential in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Powder River Basin is now EOG’s third largest asset, the company said in a release. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)