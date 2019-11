Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of EOG Resources Inc. rose roughly 5.6% on Thursday after the company topped its third-quarter oil production targets and pared its 2019 capital spending plan.

The company, which increased its oil growth target to 15% from 14%, said it planned to average 36 rigs for 2019 compared with 40 in February. It has no plans to pursue large deals, executives told investors during its third quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)