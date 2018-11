HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - EOG Resources beat production targets in the third quarter, producing a record of 415,000 barrels of oil per day, up 27 percent from a year ago, the shale producer said on Thursday.

The Houston-based company raised its 2018 capital spending budget to between $5.8 billion and $6 billion, from $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion, and said it expects to complete 720 wells in 2018, 20 more than originally expected.