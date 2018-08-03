EOG sees slower Delaware Basin completions activity in second half of 2018

HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas producer EOG Resources on Friday said Delaware Basin well completions would decline from 40 percent to 30 percent of its total hydraulic fracturing work in the second half of the year, while activity in other operating areas would increase.

The company is boosting drilling activity in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, which is now the firm’s third largest asset. EOG expects the Powder River Basin to be a meaningful contributor to its growth going forward, executives told analysts during its second quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)