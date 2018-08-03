FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 3, 2018 / 3:15 PM / in 40 minutes

EOG sees slower Delaware Basin completions activity in second half of 2018

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas producer EOG Resources on Friday said Delaware Basin well completions would decline from 40 percent to 30 percent of its total hydraulic fracturing work in the second half of the year, while activity in other operating areas would increase.

The company is boosting drilling activity in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, which is now the firm’s third largest asset. EOG expects the Powder River Basin to be a meaningful contributor to its growth going forward, executives told analysts during its second quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.