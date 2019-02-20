CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-South Africa's EOH Holdings founder and chairman Asher Bohbot to resign

(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 after company clarifies Bohbot is former, not current, CEO)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings, South Africa’s largest technology group, said on Wednesday founder and former chief executive Asher Bohbot would be resigning from the board effective Feb. 28.

Bohbot, who served as CEO for 19 years and was its current chairman, resigns days after Microsoft terminated its channel partner agreement with EOH Mthombo, which is a unit of EOH.

“I have confidence in EOH’s management and believe that the new strategy, which is in advanced stages of implementation, will be beneficial to all our stakeholders,” said Bohbot. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)