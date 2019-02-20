South Africa's EOH Holdings CEO Asher Bohbot to resign

Feb 20 (Reuters) - EOH Holdings, South Africa’s largest technology group, said on Wednesday founder and Chief Executive Officer Asher Bohbot would be resigning from the board effective Feb. 28.

Bohbot, who has been with the company for 19 years, resigns days after Microsoft terminated its channel partner agreement with EOH Mthombo, which is a unit of EOH.

“I have confidence in EOH’s management and believe that the new strategy, which is in advanced stages of implementation, will be beneficial to all our stakeholders,” said Bohbot. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)