E.ON expects Innogy squeeze-out to be completed soon

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - German energy group E.ON expects a squeeze-out of minority shareholders of peer Innogy to be completed soon, its CEO told shareholders in Thursday, marking the final step in its landmark asset swap with RWE.

Johannes Teyssen also stuck to the group’s 2020 targets for adjusted operating profit, but cautioned the potential impact from the coronavirus pandemic in the remainder of the year was not reflected in that assumption. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)