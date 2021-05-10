E.ON board member to leave to become CEO of Ceconomy

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - Karsten Wildberger, a board member of German utility E.ON, is leaving the company to become chief executive of MediaMarkt and Saturn owner Ceconomy, the companies announced on Monday.

The decision to appoint Wildberger took place at a meeting earlier on Monday of Ceconomy’s supervisory board. The appointment is effective Aug. 1.

E.ON supervisory board chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said in a statement that he regretted the departure of the trained physicist and that the board would deal with the matter.

Wildberger succeeds Bernhard Duettmann, who will remain until Aug. 1. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Barbara Lewis)