FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest energy firm, on Tuesday said it had appointed board member Leonhard Birnbaum to succeed Johannes Teyssen as chief executive effective April 1, 2021.

Teyssen, who joined the firm in 1989, has been a management board member since 2004 and led E.ON as CEO for more than a decade. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Adair)