BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - German utility group E.ON has promoted Patrick Lammers to its management board, it said on Tuesday, after Karsten Wildberger resigned to take the helm at electronics retail group Ceconomy.

Lammers, currently CEO of E.ON’s Dutch subsidiary Essent, will assume responsibility for the group’s customer solutions business, an E.ON spokesman said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by David Goodman )