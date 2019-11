FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - E.ON will examine strategic options for the business to business client portfolio it plans to carve out from British subsidiary Npower, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said on Friday.

“We’ll explore all options,” he told journalists during a call to discuss nine-month results as well as a far-reaching restructuring at Npower that could result in up to 4,500 job cuts. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)