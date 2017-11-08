FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2017 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

E.ON lost British customers but can go it alone there

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - E.ON has lost about 200,000 customers in Britain so far this year, its chief financial officer told journalists on Wednesday, highlighting the growing challenges it faces in that market.

Marc Spieker said that the group was strong enough to compete on its own in Britain, adding it currently did not examine strategic options after rivals Innogy and SSE said they would merge their local retail assets. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

