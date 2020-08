FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest energy group, on Wednesday cut its outlook for the current year as the coronavirus crisis hit its networks and retail business in the second quarter.

“We can now see much more clearly than at the end of the first quarter and can look ahead to the second half of the current year with greater confidence,” Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)