E.ON sees faster market recovery as nine-month profit falls

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany’s largest energy firm, on Wednesday posted a 10% drop in nine-month profit due to the impact from the coronavirus crisis but added that markets were recovering faster than expected.

“From today’s perspective, the current selective lockdown measures in E.ON’s core markets will not have a material impact on its full-year results,” the company said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Adair)