FRANKFURT, May 13 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON on Monday said that higher profits from wind parks and hydroelectric plants in Turkey offset a sharp drop in earnings at its British retail business during the first quarter.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 8% to 1.67 billion euros ($1.88 billion), beating the 1.64 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)