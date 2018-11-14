Energy
UPDATE 1-E.ON eyes upper half of 2018 outlook after 9-month results

* Adj EBIT forecast in 2.8-3.0 bln eur range

* Renewables profits up 14 pct in 9-month

* Shares indicated 2 pct higher (Adds CFO quote, details on results, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German energy group E.ON on Wednesday said it would reach the upper half of its 2018 profit outlook, helped by cost cuts, higher earnings at its renewables unit and a recovery of its Turkish business.

The group is forecasting adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a range of 2.8 to 3.0 billion euros ($3.2-$3.4 billion) and adjusted net income of 1.3 to 1.5 billion euros in 2018.

Shares in the group were indicated to open 2 percent higher at the top of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index.

“After three quarters our earnings were again higher,” finance chief Marc Spieker said. “All the key figures and developments - primarily at our core businesses - Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables - are fully in line with our plan.”

E.ON said nine-month profits at its renewable unit rose 14 percent to 283 million euros, citing higher output following the commission of new wind farms and also striking a more positive note than rivals Innogy and EnBW.

Both peers had earlier this week lowered the outlook for their renewables division.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
