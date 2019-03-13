UPDATE 1-E.ON targets steady profits in 2019 ahead of Innogy deal

* Expects adj EBIT of 2.9-3.1 bln eur in 2019

* Has lost about 100,000 customers in 2018

* To propose div of 0.46 eur/shr for 2019 (Adds details on customer losses, context on Innogy deal)

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON forecast on Wednesday largely stable operating earnings for 2019, expecting rising profits at its networks and renewables units to offset a decline in retail, where fierce competition is squashing margins.

E.ON, which is taking over Innogy’s grid and customers businesses as part of an asset swap with Innogy’s owner RWE, said adjusted earnings before interest and tax would come in at between 2.9 billion and 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 bln-$3.5 bln) this year, compared with 3 billion euros in 2018.

The networks and renewables group said it lost about 100,000 retail customers in 2018, far fewer than the 810,000 lost by Innogy, which is battling with a client exodus in Britain following billing issues and the arrival of small competitors.

E.ON said it was confident of securing regulatory approval for the takeover of Innogy’s customer portfolio of 21.73 million, which is subject to further investigation by the European Commission.

“This too was fully in line with our plans. We’re confident that we’ll obtain the necessary approvals in the second half of the year,” E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said.

E.ON, whose shares were indicated to open flat, said it would propose a fixed dividend of 0.46 euros per share for 2019, up from the 0.43 euros per share it plans to propose for last year.