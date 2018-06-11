A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected challenges by three industry advocacy groups to a regulation that allows the Environmental Protection Agency to limit the geographic scope of adverse court decisions in Clean Air Act cases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it was “hard to comprehend” the arguments of the National Environmental Development Association’s Clean Air Project (NEDACAP), the American Petroleum Institute and the Air Permitting Forum, which claimed that federal court decisions must be applied nationwide.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JDpsqT