FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 11, 2018 / 11:25 PM / a day ago

EPA can limit geographic scope of adverse Clean Air Act rulings - D.C. Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected challenges by three industry advocacy groups to a regulation that allows the Environmental Protection Agency to limit the geographic scope of adverse court decisions in Clean Air Act cases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said it was “hard to comprehend” the arguments of the National Environmental Development Association’s Clean Air Project (NEDACAP), the American Petroleum Institute and the Air Permitting Forum, which claimed that federal court decisions must be applied nationwide.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JDpsqT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.