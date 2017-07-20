Cleveland Heights, EPA settle illegal sewage discharge complaint

The U.S. Department of Justice and Environmental Protection agency have reached a settlement with the city of Cleveland Heights resolving allegations that it illegally discharged raw sewage into Lake Erie tributaries.

A proposed consent decree filed on Wednesday in Cleveland federal court calls for the city to make about $12 million in upgrades to its sewer system over the next four years and submit a master plan for EPA approval by 2021 to eliminate sewer overflows.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gNTVIL