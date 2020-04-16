IN BRIEF: Green groups sue EPA over new COVID-19 pollution guidance

A coalition of green groups filed suit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Thursday, escalating their fight to force the Environmental Protection Agency to track and disclose which companies have relaxed or stopped monitoring the pollutants they release during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, Public Citizen and 13 other organizations allege that the EPA has not yet responded to the petition for emergency rulemaking they filed on April 1, five days after the agency announced it would temporarily ease enforcement of many air- and water-pollution monitoring and reporting regulations.

