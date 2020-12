A federal judge has temporarily blocked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing a new rule that critics say would roll back safeguards that protect farmers from pesticides.

In a decision late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan issued a temporary restraining order against enforcing the rule, which was slated to go into effect that day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2L7Mb3E