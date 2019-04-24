D.C. Circuit sides with EPA in ‘upwind’ ozone case

The Environmental Protection Agency does not have to subject a group of mostly Midwestern states to the same stringent restrictions on ozone emissions that northeastern states must follow, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected the New York-led coalition’s bid to force EPA to add nine “upwind” states to the Northeast Ozone Transport Region because the agency’s other tools for dealing with cross-border air pollution from coal-burning regions had proved ineffective.

