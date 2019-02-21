Groups sue EPA over delay in banning toxic chemical in paint stripper

Two groups representing Latino workers and environmentalists have sued the Environmental Protection Agency alleging that it unreasonably delayed a ban on methylene chloride, a chemical used in paint strippers that has been blamed for dozens of deaths.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement and the Natural Resources Defense Council. It is asking for an order forcing EPA to finalize a proposed ban on methylene chloride within 30 days.

