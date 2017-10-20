U.S. EPA to shrink response time for permit requests -Pruitt

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will respond to permit requests within six months by the end of 2018, part of the agency’s goal to reduce regulations and delays, Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday.

“It can be done. It’s just a matter of having the process in place to achieve results,” Pruitt said in a panel discussion at the Texas Oil & Gas Association’s Lone Star Energy Forum just outside Houston. “Regulatory uncertainty is the biggest reason why the U.S. economy isn’t growing faster.”