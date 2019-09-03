Myriad challenges to EPA renewable fuel standards run out of gas at D.C. Circuit

The Environmental Protection Agency’s annual duty to revise its renewable fuel standards does not include an annual obligation to reconsider which groups must participate in the program, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit considered 14 petitions for review of regulations the EPA adopted during its 2017 update to the standards, including complaints by oil and gas refineries that fuel blenders should share in the burden of ensuring compliance and that the EPA set the standards too high, and the National Biodiesel Board’s claim that the standard for biomass-based diesel fuel was too low.

