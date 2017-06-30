Environmental groups sue EPA over New York City water quality

Nine environmental groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency accusing it of failing to protect the health of people boating or swimming in New York City waters by not requiring the state to update water quality standards.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said the city's waterways are being polluted with untreated sewage and stormwater overflows that are not being addressed because the state is using decades-old water quality standards.

