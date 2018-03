The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a $20 million settlement resolving a lawsuit against Placer Mining Co over contamination at Idaho’s Bunker Hill Mine, part of one of the country’s largest Superfund sites.

Disclosed in settlement papers filed in Boise federal court on Monday, the deal will also allow the reopening of the silver, lead and zinc mine, which has been shuttered for decades.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FQFxux