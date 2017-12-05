FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit seeks order requiring EPA to identify high-ozone areas
December 5, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Lawsuit seeks order requiring EPA to identify high-ozone areas

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The American Lung Association and several other health and environmental advocacy groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to meet a deadline for identifying areas of the country with dangerous ozone levels.

In a filing on Monday, the groups asked a San Francisco federal court to order the agency to designate areas that have not complied with federal ozone standards, the first step in bringing them into compliance with the rules.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BLZ0Yf

