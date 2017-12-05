Lawsuit seeks order requiring EPA to identify high-ozone areas

The American Lung Association and several other health and environmental advocacy groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to meet a deadline for identifying areas of the country with dangerous ozone levels.

In a filing on Monday, the groups asked a San Francisco federal court to order the agency to designate areas that have not complied with federal ozone standards, the first step in bringing them into compliance with the rules.

