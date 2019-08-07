IN BRIEF: Groups ask EPA to correct study on artificial turf

Two environmental groups have filed an administrative complaint against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asking it to correct a study concluding that exposure risks from toxic chemicals in shredded rubber artificial turf were likely low.

Filed with the agency on Tuesday by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and The Ecology Center, the complaint said the EPA used a faulty method for measuring lead levels and tested for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the wrong temperature, among other flaws.

