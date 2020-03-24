Lawsuit challenging makeup of EPA science panels is revived

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit challenging an Environmental Protection Agency policy banning people who receive EPA grants from serving on 22 of its scientific advisory panels.

In a 3-0 decision, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston said the Union of Concerned Scientists and University of Washington environmental health science professor Elizabeth Anne Sheppard could pursue claims that the policy violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UceJLy