D.C. Circuit strikes part of EPA rule on solid-waste recycling
July 7, 2017 / 9:48 PM / a month ago

D.C. Circuit strikes part of EPA rule on solid-waste recycling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected challenges from environmentalists to a 2015 rule governing recycling and reclamation of solid hazardous waste, restoring a prior rule that gives manufacturers and other companies more leeway to choose the firm that will recycle their waste.

A divided panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld most of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 final rule on the Definition of Solid Waste (DSW), but agreed with industry group the American Petroleum Institute that two of the rule’s provisions represented regulatory overreach.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sz8XDz

