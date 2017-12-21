U.S. judge says groups can sue EPA over drinking water fluoridation

By Barbara Grzincic Opponents of fluoridated drinking water can proceed with a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Toxic Substances Control Act, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen denied EPA’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Food & Water Watch, the Fluoride Action Network and other groups who claim that ingesting fluoride can cause neurological damage. They filed suit in April, after the EPA denied their petition to consider banning fluoridation chemicals from public drinking water.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BhulS5