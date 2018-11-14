EPA agent with gun business on side gets second shot at wrongful termination case

A federal appeals court has revived a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency by a criminal investigator who claims he was fired for providing evidence of wrongdoing by his supervisor, and not for misconduct related to his undisclosed side business of selling firearms and military collectibles.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said an administrative judge at the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) incorrectly applied the test for determining whether the EPA would have fired Special Agent Matthew Siler of Chicago for misconduct even if he had not been a whistleblower.

