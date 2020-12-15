EPI study says farm sector is hot spot for worker pay violations

Data from the U.S. Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division shows agricultural employers had to pay $76 million in back wages and $63 million in penalties between fiscal years 2000 and 2019, according to a report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute (EPI).

The report said that of 31,000 investigations of farms and farm labor contractors analyzed for that period, 70% uncovered wage and hour law violations including wage theft. Farms that employed contract workers were the biggest offenders, accounting for 25% of all federal agriculture violations.

