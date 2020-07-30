After ransomware attack, legal services company Epiq faces California privacy lawsuit

Lawyers for Epiq Systems Inc have removed a lawsuit to federal court that alleges the legal services provider failed to adequately protect personal information under California’s consumer privacy law.

The proposed class action lawsuit, originally filed in California state court and removed to federal court on Wednesday, claims that individuals “face a lifetime risk of identity theft” after the Missouri-based company was hit by a ransomware attack in February.

