Westlaw News
July 30, 2020 / 9:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

After ransomware attack, legal services company Epiq faces California privacy lawsuit

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Epiq Systems Inc have removed a lawsuit to federal court that alleges the legal services provider failed to adequately protect personal information under California’s consumer privacy law.

The proposed class action lawsuit, originally filed in California state court and removed to federal court on Wednesday, claims that individuals “face a lifetime risk of identity theft” after the Missouri-based company was hit by a ransomware attack in February.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P86lcz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below