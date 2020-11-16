Epiq touts 'legal transformation' offerings with new acquisition

Legal services provider Epiq Systems Inc is promising a broader and more data-driven suite of services to corporate in-house legal departments and law firms with its purchase of Hyperion Global Partners LLC, a legal business and technology consultancy. The acquisition, announced last week, adds to Epiq’s new legal transformation services unit, a group the company launched earlier this year to offer clients services in areas such as legal operations consulting, spend solutions and contract management, the company said.

